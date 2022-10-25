[Watch] Police Pursue Minnesota Man Driving On Just Rims

What do you do when you have an active arrest warrant and a junk heap of a vehicle and the police are attempting to pull you over? Well this guy decided to make a run for it with 2 flat tires and just driving on the rims. Certainly can't make for a smooth ride.

Yesterday, just after noon (10/24) Jose Martinez, 31 tried to make a break for it and led Albert Lea Police and Freeborn County Sheriff's Deputies eventually ending up on I-35 driving with 2 flat tires.

Here is a press release issued yesterday after the arrest of Jose Martinez;

NEWS RELEASE: One arrested after vehicle pursuit in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, MINN. — Jose Martinez, age 31, was arrested after leading Albert Lea Police and Freeborn County Sheriff’s Deputies on a vehicle pursuit this afternoon. Martinez, who has an active felony arrest warrant out of Mower County and no valid driver’s license, was spotted driving a 2006 Buick Lucerne on Southeast Broadway Avenue in Albert Lea at 12:19 p.m. today, Oct. 24.

An Albert Lea police officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop when Martinez increased speed and fled in the vehicle. Martinez traveled east on Main Street and eventually turned northbound on Interstate 35 with two flat tires. Martinez crashed his vehicle into the median-barrier cables just south of State Highway 30. He was then taken into custody without incident.

Martinez is being held on charges of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, and driving while impaired.

Albert Lea Police were assisted by the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, and Ellendale Ambulance. There were no injuries reported.

Check out the MnDOT video below

