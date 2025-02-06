Watch Hockey And Support Breast Cancer Research With St. Cloud Norsemen Friday

The St. Cloud Norsemen hockey team will host the Austin Bruins at the MAC on Friday night. Not only is the game a HUGE one when it comes to the standings, the team is also using the evening to raise money for the CentraCare Foundation Breast Cancer Fund.

Both teams will be wearing specialty pink jerseys that will be auctioned off during the game in an online auction, with proceeds going to the CentraCare Foundation Breast Cancer Fund.

The Norsemen are a junior hockey team that rosters players looking to make a name for themselves and ultimately play college hockey.

PHOTO: Dave Overlund PHOTO: Dave Overlund loading...

"(We are) the hidden gem in St. Cloud's hockey landscape," said head coach Joe Exter. "Prior to playing for the (St. Cloud State University) Huskies, 95% of their team played junior hockey.

"They play in our league, then they move on to college, so it's a great chance for locals to get to know the future of college hockey for a low price while seeing a great product,' Exter said.

While the Norsemen are battling their NAHL foes in the standings, many people in our community are battling breast cancer. Exter says sports can be a good way to give back to those folks.

"Besides the love, support and prayers you can give to loved ones battling cancer, the next-best thing you can do is help donate to a cause to help find a cure and provide care for them," Exter said. "Yes, it's an important game in the standings but more importantly it's what could come of it."

On the ice, the Norsemen have won five straight games to put them within one point of a playoff spot.

Tickets for the game start at just $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military.