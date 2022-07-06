Waseca Man Charged With Soliciting a Child in Stearns County

ST. CLOUD -- A Waseca man is charged in Stearns County with the solicitation of a child to engage in sexual conduct.

Prosecutors have charged 37-year-old Montana Wagle with three felonies involving electronic communications and sexual conduct involving a child.

An undercover officer with the Central Minnesota Human Trafficking Task Force was posing as a 15-year-old girl in an online chat room on June 20th when Wagle made contact.

Court records show the conversation switched to texting and turned sexual.

Wagle is accused of asking the girl about sex acts, requesting pictures of her, and sending sexual pictures of himself to the undercover officer.

Authorities were able to use a search warrant at Wagle's Waseca home where they seized his electronic devices and arrested him.

Wagle's next court appearance is scheduled for Monday.

