Want Your Permit To Carry? Apply At The Stearns County Fair

The Stearns County Fair is coming up at the end of July. You'll be able to get you cheese curd fix, a little lemonade and, if you play your cards right, your permit to carry.

If you've been wanting to apply for your Minnesota Permit To Carry, you can conveniently do that at the fair.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office will have a booth set up at the fair and part of their presence will be taking your applications.

Once your application is filled out, it usually takes about 30 days to process. So, nothing will be reviewed or approved at the fair.

If your application is accepted, it'll be valid for up to 5 years in Minnesota. That'll allow you to make an unlimited number of gun purchases during that timeframe. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, your permit must be applied for in the county you live in.

There are also special training requirements you have to complete in order to obtain a permit. The BCA says, "Minnesota Statutes, section 624.714, subd. 2a requires permit to carry applicants to present evidence of having received from a certified instructor training in the safe use of a handgun within one year of an original application or renewal."



Here's their schedule of when they'll be taking applications from the public;

Wednesday, July 28 from 3 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 29 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, July 30 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 31 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

If you're not from Stearns County, you should not apply for a permit to carry at the Stearns County Fair.

If you're wondering where in Minnesota you can get the proper training to obtain your permit, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety has a list online you can see here.

The Stearns County Fair runs Wednesday, July 28 through Sunday, August 1 in Sauk Centre.

