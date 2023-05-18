Walz Signs Agriculture and Broadband Bill

FINLAYSON (WJON News) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed the agriculture and broadband bill into law Thursday at a farm in Finlayson.

In signing the bill, Walz said agriculture is an important driver of the state’s economy.

Agriculture is central to our state’s identity, and this bipartisan law will empower Minnesota’s farmers, ranchers, and producers to succeed for years in the future. From protecting producers with the state’s first grain indemnity fund to making a $100 million investment in expanding high-speed broadband and supporting Minnesota’s emerging farmers, this budget provides security for our farmers and producers and ensures we can continue growing and innovating in our nation-leading agriculture industry.