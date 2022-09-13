Waite Park To Consider Amending PUD For Crossroads Lofts

WAITE PARK -- Some changes may be coming to a retail and residential development in Waite Park near Crossroads Center.

During Tuesday's Planning Commission meeting, the board will look to consider amending a Planned Unit Development for the Crossroads Lofts and Shops property.

The amendment would be to allow the conversion of the current ground floor retail space to four single-bedroom apartment units.

City staff says while all the upstairs apartments of the property have been fully leased since 2020, the property owner has been unable to lease the retail spaces, despite aggressive marketing.

The property owner says the post-pandemic environment has created an over-abundance of small-scale retail spaces in the Waite Park market, which was something that was not planned or accounted for back in 2019.

City staff says the amended PUD would fulfill a small niche in the under-represented Waite Park housing market.

If approved the topic would go to the city council for final approval.