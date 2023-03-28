Waite Park Theater To Host ‘Best Buds’ Series

Waite Park's Marcus Parkwood Cinema will host a 'Best Buds' movie series beginning Thursday, March 30th and ending on, you guessed it, April 20th. Four classic movies will be shown, one per week on Thursday.

Tickets can be purchased for individual shows or a passport can be purchased for just $15 that grants access to all four of the movies.

On March 30th, Parkwood will show the movie "Ted," starring Mark Wahlberg and Seth MacFarlane.

IMDB:

John Bennett, a man whose childhood wish of bringing his teddy bear to life came true, now must decide between keeping the relationship with the bear, Ted or his girlfriend, Lori.

The April 6th selection will be the 25th anniversary edition of "Fear and Loathing In Las Vegas."

IMDB:

An oddball journalist and his psychopathic lawyer travel to Las Vegas for a series of psychedelic escapades.

On April 13th Parkwood will screen the 30th anniversary edition of "Dazed and Confused."

IMDB:

The adventures of high school and junior high students on the last day of school in May 1976.

And, finally, on April 20th Parkwood will show "Half Baked" to wrap up the series.

IMDB:

After Kenny accidentally kills a cop's diabetic horse by feeding it the food he purchased from a munchie run, he is put in jail and is given a 1 million dollar bail. The rest of the group must bail Kenny out before Nasty Nate gets to him. The group decides to sell marijuana that Thurgood gets through his job as a janitor at a pharmaceutical lab. They become pals with rap star Sir Smoke-A-Lot and the rivals of dealer Samson Simpson. On the side, Thurgood seeks the love of Mary Jane, an anti-pot daughter of a dealer. What follows is typical pothead behaviour with a ton of cameos. Look carefully.