Waite Park Residents Encouraged to Participate in ‘No Mow May’

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A central Minnesota community is allowing residents to hold off cutting their lawn next month.

During Monday's Waite Park city council meeting, the council approved a resolution to allows residents to not mow part or all their lawns for the month of May.

‘No Mow May’ is an initiative recommended by the Minnesota DNR to let spring flowers bloom before mowing. This allows plans to flower, providing critical food to bees and other pollinators.

Residents who want to participate are required to register via the city's website.

City staff will also continue mowing around rental structures, in the parks, and around city buildings, but will be participating in other ways.

Residents are reminded the lawn mowing rules will go back into effect on June 1st.

