Waite Park Officials to Consider Approving New THC Ordinance

WAITE PARK -- Waite Park officials will consider approving an ordinance regulating and licensing the sale of THC edibles.

During Monday's meeting, the council will look to approve Ordinance 71 which will address various aspects of product sales including licensing requirements, limitations on where and how THC edibles may be sold and requirements for secure storage and display of the products in retail stores.

The new ordinance requires the application to be reviewed by the police department and the findings reported to the city council for approval or denial of a license.

Grounds for denying a license includes failure to disclose all information, applicant is under 21-years-old, has been convicted of any violation in the last five years, or prohibited to sell the product.

All products must not contain any cartoon-like characteristics that appeals to kids, and must be prepackaged that is child-resistant.

Penalties for any violation would include a $300. A second violation would result in a 30-day license suspension and $600 fine, a third violation would result in a $1,000 fine and license revoked.