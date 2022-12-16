Waite Park Man Sentenced to Prison for Raping Woman in 2021

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Waite Park man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for raping a woman in 2021.

Forty-nine-year-old Winlaw Bramley III was convicted of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct in July.

According to the charges, a woman told authorities that she had been dating Bramley for about two years when she went to his apartment in May 2021 to see him. At some point during the evening, the two went into the bedroom. Court records indicate Bramley grabbed the woman's neck, forced her head into the bed, and violently raped her.

The woman said she tried to push back at Bramley and tell him to stop but was overpowered.

Records show the victim has ongoing health issues as a result of the assault, including neck and spine injuries.

Bramley gets credit for having served seven days in the county jail.

