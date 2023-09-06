Waite Park Man Pleads Guilty to Statutory Rape & Fleeing Police

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Waite Park man accused of impregnating a 14-year-old girl has pleaded guilty.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, 22-year-old Roderick Hollins and the girl had sex in August and September of 2022.

A man called the police in April to report the girl was not at home, was pregnant, and was likely with Hollins. The two were found at a home in Waite Park.

The girl admitted to police that they had intercourse and she found out she was pregnant about eight weeks later. Hollins also admitted to the sex and said the unborn child is "100% his". Hollins pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim 14-15 years old.

Hollins also pleaded guilty on Wednesday to fleeing police in a motor vehicle stemming from a separate incident.

He'll be sentenced on November 29th.

