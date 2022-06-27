Waite Park Honored for Amphitheater Project

WAITE PARK -- Waite Park was recently recognized for their newest outdoor entertainment venue - The Ledge Amphitheater.

The League of Minnesota Cities announced Friday that Waite Park, Pine City, Forest Lake and Burnsville are the receipts of the 2022 City of Excellence Awards. The Awards recognize cities for outstanding programs or projects.

Waite Park won the population between 5,000 and 19,999 category for the creation of The Ledge Amphitheater.

The city transformed an old, abandoned quarry site into a beautiful 5,000-seat open-air outdoor amphitheater. In the transformation, a special effort was made to preserve the natural beauty of the quarry, as well as much of the granite and wooded area of the property. Planning and development were a community-driven project that sought input from residents and participation of local businesses. The Ledge Amphitheater was created with a focus on flexible space and design, bringing a variety of national and local entertainment options to the facility. The $17 million project was funded through local option sales taxes, local donations, and state bonding assistance. In 2022, it’s estimated that about 60,000-80,000 individuals will visit the site with a projected economic impact for the central Minnesota region of $8-10 million.

Each winning city will receive a plaque, a $1,000 check and recognition in League publications and promotional activities throughout the coming year.