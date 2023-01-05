Waite Park Hair Salon Adds Tanning, Red Light Therapy Services

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A Waite Park hair salon is expanding their health and beauty services.

Morph Salon and Barber opened over two years inside the Marketplace Mall and recently relocated behind Texas Roadhouse in September.

Get our free mobile app

Owner Natasha Sankey says after settling into their new space, she was approached about taking ownership of the tanning salon next door.

We opened Bermuda Bronze in December and my goal for the business is about trying to heal our bodies. I wanted to bring something unique to help the community.

Sankey says they installed brand new tanning beds, spray tan booth and converted two rooms into Red Light Therapy beds.

Red Light doesn't actually tan you, instead it heals your cells. It opens your cells up to absorb more oxygen, increases energy, reduces inflammation and increase longevity in production of what our cells are suppose to do.

Sankey says the initial feedback has been positive and she's excited to help more people not only look and feel great, but improve their overall health and wellness.

Bermuda Bronze is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday's from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Morph is open Tuesday and Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday and Friday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.