Waite Avenue Among Several Road Improvements Planned in 2022

WAITE PARK -- A busy road that divides Waite Park and St. Cloud is expected to get a facelift this summer.

The Waite Park city council will be asked to approve their 2022 Street Improvement Plan during Monday's meeting.

The plan calls for rebuilding Waite Avenue between 2nd Street South and 500 feet north of Division Street, a new sidewalk and curb and gutter spot repair. This project would be shared with the city of St. Cloud.

Reconstruction plans are also expected for 1st Avenue South and the alley between Kohl's and Goodwill.

Other road improvement projects planned this year include curb and gutter repair and resurfacing of 2nd Avenue South between 7th Street South and Granite View Road, and the alley between 6th Avenue North and 8th Avenue North.

Improvements to Sunwood Park Drive is also being considered, pending available funding.

The estimated cost for the following improvements is $2.14-million.

If approved, the city hopes to bid out the projects in late June, with possible construction taking place between July through October.