Wait, Are Wrong Way Drivers Actually A Thing In St. Cloud?

There is a page on Facebook called "St. Cloud's S****iest" that features bizarre (and sometimes criminal) things going on in the area.

One of the things that kept coming up on that page, whether on posts or in comments, was the subject of people driving on the wrong side of the road. Being an old person, it is sometimes hard for me to discern whether people are being serious or if its one of those things that just became a meme over time.

A couple of weeks ago I posted an editorial about folks running red lights in St. Cloud and, sure enough, the comments started pouring in about people driving down the wrong way of the street.

Well friends on Saturday I got my first real taste of what is apparently a real phenomenon indeed. A guy on Benton Drive near Lincoln Avenue came barreling toward me (and my kid in the back seat) before making a left in front of me onto Lincoln.

He then turned around (right in front of another guy) back onto Benton Drive and was not too picky about which lane he used until he got to Highway 10. He apparently was in a big hurry to get to the gas station.

So is this a real thing that is happening a lot around town or is it just another St. Cloud meme?

St. Cloud's Iconic Victorian Home Hits the Market

Waite Park Opens The Ledge Amphitheater