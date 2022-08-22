Wadena Man Hurt in Semi Crash Near Roscoe

ROSCOE -- A Wadena man was airlifted to the hospital after a semi-crash near Roscoe Monday morning.

The incident happened just before 7:30 a.m. on County Road 16 near 263 Avenue in Zion Township.

Get our free mobile app

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 58-year-old Rodney Lillis was heading east on County Road 16 attempting to navigate a curve.

Authorities say the semi appeared to drive onto the right shoulder, cross over the westbound lane and went into the north side ditch and rolled.

Lillis was trapped inside and had to extricated from the cab. He was airlifted to St. Cloud hospital for his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.