WACOSA Seeking Old Holiday Lights for Recycling

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Now that Christmas is over, and you're taking down your Christmas trees and Christmas lights, keep in mind that a local nonprofit recycles them for free.

You can recycle your holiday lights at WACOSA year-round at both the DocuShred location and the ThriftWorks thrift store.

WACOSA started the holiday light recycling program to create work opportunities for some of the adults with disabilities. WACOSA clients remove the bulbs from the string of lights and then the copper wiring is recycled.

The revenue from the recycled cord is then used to pay the clients who work on the light recycling job.

DocuShred - 321 Sundial Drive, Waite Park Monday-Friday 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

ThriftWorks - 310 Sundial Drive, Waite Park Monday-Friday 10:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

