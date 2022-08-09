Voters In Albany School District Pass Referendum
ALBANY -- Voters in the Albany school district approved a bond referendum during Tuesday's primary election.
The money from the referendum will be used to buy and renovate the former Albany Hospital into an early learning center. The cost to buy the property is about $400,000.
Besides renovating the existing building into 16 new classrooms the district would also build a new multi-purpose room onto the building.
With the referendum passing, a $150,000 home would be taxed about $5.75 a month for 20 years starting in 2023.
