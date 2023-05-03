Volunteers Sought to Clean Up Mississippi River Shoreline

Volunteers Sought to Clean Up Mississippi River Shoreline

RICE (WJON News) -- Benton County is calling on residents and other volunteers to take some time out of their weekend to help clean up the Mississippi River shoreline.

Benton County has accepted a challenge from Goodhue County Commissioner Linda Flanders to remove trash from the shoreline.

Benton officials will place a dumpster in the main parking lot of Bend in the River Park from Friday, May 5th through Tuesday, May 9th. The park is along County Road 55 about a mile south of Rice.

County officials ask that only debris and litter gathered from the river's shoreline be put in the dumpster. Things like home electronics, hazardous materials, and appliances will create additional costs for the county.

 

Comments
