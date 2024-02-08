Vintage Snowmobile Ride in Cushing Announces Changes

CUSHING (WJON News) - Another winter event has been changed due to our unusual weather.
The 2 Tall Tavern’s annual vintage snowmobile run has been changed. Now, an all-wheel run will take place starting at noon.
Officials say vintage snowmobiles are welcome to enter the show, but the all-wheel run will go over roads and is safe for vehicles and ATVs.
Registration for the all-wheel run is 10:00 am Saturday at 2 Tall Tavern in Cushing, with the ride starting at noon.
