Vikings, Jefferson Agree On Massive Contract Extension

Following over a year of speculation the Minnesota Vikings have signed wide receiver Justin Jefferson to a massive contract extension, according to NFL Insider Ian Rappaport.

The contract is worth $140 million over four years with $110 million of that money guaranteed. The deal makes Jefferson the highest-paid non-quarterback in the National Football League.

According to NFL.com, Jefferson is just one of five players in NFL history with 5,000 or more receiving yards in their first four seasons... a number he met despite missing seven games in his fourth season (2023).

Kansas City Chiefs v Minnesota Vikings Getty Images loading...

Jefferson has averaged 98.3 yards receiving per game in his career and averaged a career-high 107.4 yards per game in his injury shortened 2023 campaign. His best season statistically came in 2022 when he hauled in 128 passes for 1,809 yards with eight touchdowns. That performance earned him the NFL Offensive Player of the Year Award along with a fifth-place finish in the Most Valuable Player voting.

The Vikings are entering a new era in 2024 with longtime quarterback Kirk Cousins leaving for the Atlanta Falcons and first round draft pick JJ McCarthy poised to take the reigns.

Despite the turnover at quarterback, the Vikings look to have a solid team coming back in 2024 with Jefferson joining 2023 first round pick wideout Jordan Addison and tight end TJ Hockenson as pass catchers and running back Aaron Jones leaving the Packers to join the Vikings' backfield.

Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings Getty Images loading...

The Vikings open the season on September 8th in New York against the Giants. Vikings football can be heard throughout Central Minnesota on AM 1240 and FM 95.3 WJON.