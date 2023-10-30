ROCHESTER (WJON News) - The bad behavior of a parent at a peewee hockey tournament has drawn the ire of high school officials statewide.

Saturday, a parent was caught on camera yelling, and throwing money, at an official during the Big Pumpkin PeeWee Hockey Tournament. The tournament features 24 teams competing in a bracket competition at the Graham Arena in Rochester.

The Lourdes Eagles hockey team from Rochester tweeted the video, and identified the individual filmed as a "parent from Brainerd".

Brainerd Youth Hockey re-tweeted the post with the comment “Brainerd Hockey is aware of this incident and will be investigating it.”

Cathedral Activities re-tweeted the post as well, saying this type of abuse should not be happening, and called for the parent to be banned from arenas.

