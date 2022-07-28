VFW Baseball Tournament Scores And Schedule – July 28th

2022 Minnesota VFW Baseball

District 5 and 6

Monday, July 25th - Thursday, July 28th

Games Played at Orthopedic Sports Field Sartell

(Note: Tuesday’s scheduled was rained out)

Wednesday July 27th results

Foley 7 Monticello 1

Sartell 10 SC RED 2

Foley 5 Sartell 2 (District #6 Champions)

The Foley VFW defeated their District 6 rivals the Sartell VFW, backed by five timely hits and a couple of misplays by Sartell. The starting pitcher for Foley was Keaton Frigibe, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Josiah Peterson threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, to close it out, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Foley offense was led by Keegan Frigibe, he went 3-for-3 for three RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a run. Derek Dahman went 1-for-1, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Bryce Gapinski went 1-for-4, Josiah Peterson earned two walks, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Aiden Micholski earned a walk and he scored one run.

The Sartell starting pitcher was Will Thompson, he threw a complete game, he gave up five hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Sartell offense was led by Brady Blonigen, he went 3-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Carson Behrmann went 2-for-3 and Wesley Johnson went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Rylee Groth had a stolen base, Brenden Boesen, Will Brinkerhoff, Brett Schlangen, Brady Simones and Will Thompson all earned a walk.

SC Blue 5 Sauk Rapids 2

Cold Spring 12 Willmar 0

SC Red 10 SC Blue 0

Cold Spring 12 Monticello 3

Schedule Thursday July 28th

SC Red vs Cold Spring 4:30

Winner vs Sartell 7:00 (District Runner Up State Bid)