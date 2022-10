ST CLOUD (WJON News) - A veteran is asking for help in locating his service dog.

The Black Lab was lost along 12th Street South in St. Cloud sometime after 8:00 pm October 11th. The dog is not wearing his service vest or a collar.

The veteran says the dog is friendly, but will not get into a strange vehicle. If you see this service dog, please contact St. Cloud Police.