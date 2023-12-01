Vet Center Outstation To Open in St. Cloud

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJON News) - The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has announced a new Vet Center Outstation is coming to St. Cloud.

Vet Center Outstations are community-based counseling centers that provide social and psychological services to eligible veterans, service members, and their families.

Get our free mobile app

VA Under Secretary for Health Shereef Elnahal said the centers play an important role in their community.

Vet Centers provide Veterans with high-quality counseling, community engagement, and referral services in nearby and comfortable environments. Expanding this program throughout the United States and its territories reaffirms our commitment to meeting Veterans, service members, and their families where they are and improving the overall mental health and well-being of those who served.

Friday morning, officials announced the addition of six Vet Centers nationwide, including a Vet Center Outstation at 330 Highway 10 in St. Cloud that is expected to open in early 2024.

Other center locations include:

Sierra Vista (Arizona) Vet Center Outstation: This Outstation is in the leasing phase, with an anticipated opening date in 2024.

This Outstation is in the leasing phase, with an anticipated opening date in 2024. Solano County (California) Vet Center Outstation: This Outstation is anticipated to open in early 2024.

This Outstation is anticipated to open in early 2024. Vineland (New Jersey) Vet Center Outstation: This Outstation is in the leasing phase, with the anticipated opening date to be determined.

This Outstation is in the leasing phase, with the anticipated opening date to be determined. Clarksville (Tennessee) Vet Center: The current Clarksville Vet Center Outstation will convert to a full-sized, independent Vet Center, staffed by a Vet Center Director, Outreach Specialist, Program Support Assistant, and three counselors. The location will remain at 141 Chesapeake Lane, Suite 101, Clarksville, TN 37040. The anticipated date of the transition is to be determined.

The current Clarksville Vet Center Outstation will convert to a full-sized, independent Vet Center, staffed by a Vet Center Director, Outreach Specialist, Program Support Assistant, and three counselors. The location will remain at 141 Chesapeake Lane, Suite 101, Clarksville, TN 37040. The anticipated date of the transition is to be determined. Fredericksburg (Virginia) Vet Center: This Vet Center is in the leasing phase, with the anticipated opening date to be determined. The Vet Center will be staffed by a Vet Center Director, Outreach Specialist, Program Support Assistant, and two counselors.

This Vet Center is in the leasing phase, with the anticipated opening date to be determined. The Vet Center will be staffed by a Vet Center Director, Outreach Specialist, Program Support Assistant, and two counselors. U.S. Virgin Islands Vet Center : The current St. Thomas Vet Center Outstation will convert to a full-sized, independent Vet Center, staffed by a Vet Center Director, Outreach Specialist, Program Support Assistant, and two counselors. The new Vet Center will be located at 9164 Estate Thomas, St. Thomas, VI 00802, and is planned to open by early summer 2024.

: The current St. Thomas Vet Center Outstation will convert to a full-sized, independent Vet Center, staffed by a Vet Center Director, Outreach Specialist, Program Support Assistant, and two counselors. The new Vet Center will be located at 9164 Estate Thomas, St. Thomas, VI 00802, and is planned to open by early summer 2024. Sapian (Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands) Vet Center Outstation: This Outstation is in the leasing phase, with the anticipated opening date to be determined.

Vet Center staff will be available to work in the community to help veterans access the health care they qualify for.

READ RELATED ARTICLES