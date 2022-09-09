Valleyfair’s New Halloween Setup Looks Hauntingly Fantastic!

After years of scaring teens and adults with its annual 'ValleyScare' event, Shakopee theme park Valleyfair is switching gears to a more family-friendly 'Tricks and Treats' fall festival.

Tricks and Treats is slated to open on September 30th and run through October 30th. Tickets start at $29.99 and rides will be operating during the event as well.

VALLEYFAIR:

Halloween celebrations at Valleyfair are transforming in 2022 as we introduce Tricks and Treats, our all-new, over-the-top, larger-than-life, gotta-be-there Halloween event packed with fun and family-friendly eeriness. From little goblins to grown-up ghouls, everyone will find ghastly great things to do for Halloween. Plus, we’ve got skeleTONS of delicious seasonal treats, drinks and, of course, candy!

There are two 'lands' to choose from, with two unique areas contained in each.

The Land of Tricks area includes IckyVille and Spooky Spires.

Ickyville "includes all things slimy, crawly, goopy and stinky," according to Valleyfair's website. The area will feature the 'messy mayhem' of the Clean Up Crew, a live game show and an all-zombie cover band.

Spooky Spires is a goth-themed area that features a silent disco, carnival games, a 'scream bottler,' and special treats like The Blob, which is a coconut panna cotta with salted caramel pear and pepitas.

The Land of Treats features the Everfall and Sweet Tooth Acres areas.

Everfall is described by Valleyfair as "your classic autumn dream," featuring candles, pumpkin spice and flannel. There will be campfire stories, seasonal songs, pumpkin decorating, rock painting and photo ops. There will also be unique foods like fall French toast and chicken pot pie.

Sweet Tooth Acres is set to a candy-switching witch, candied bacon and a trick or treat trail.