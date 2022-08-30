Valleyfair Looking to Fill 250 Jobs Before Halloween Event

SHAKOPEE -- Valleyfair is looking to fill 250 jobs before their upcoming Tricks and Treats Halloween event.

Available positions include ride operators, security, food and beverage, games and more.

Starting pay is at $17 an hour, or $20 per hour for security positions.

You must be at least 16 years-old to apply with the exceptions of security and bartenders, those are 18 and older positions.

Valleyfair will host an in-person hiring event at the park on September 18th from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.