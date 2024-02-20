USPS Opening Hiring Hub in St. Cloud Post Office

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Joining the United States Postal Service in central Minnesota will soon be easier than ever.

The St. Cloud Post Office is hosting a grand opening ceremony and ribbon cutting for their new Hiring Hub later this week. The new hub will be a place where people can learn about working for USPS, fill out an application, take the assessment test, and even be fingerprinted.

Officials say the location will help streamline the hiring process and help the postal service to continue providing six-day mail delivery and seven-day package delivery. The hub will be open Tuesdays, Thursdays, and the second Saturday of each month from 11:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

The grand opening event runs from 11:30 a.m. until noon on Thursday at the post office on 2nd Street North. Minnesota-North Dakota District Manager Angela Bye and St. Cloud Postmaster Rachel Christensen will both be in attendance.

