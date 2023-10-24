USPS Hiring For Holiday Rush

USPS Hiring For Holiday Rush

Photo by Yannik Mika on Unsplash

UNDATED (WJON News) - As they gear up for another holiday season, the U.S. Postal Service is hiring seasonal positions across Minnesota.

Get our free mobile app

The U.S.P.S. is hiring for positions that pay up to $21.22 per hour.

Positions include:

  • Mail Handler Assistant: $18.22 per hour
  • PSE Mail Processing Clerk: $20.05 per hour
  • Holiday Clerk Assistant: $20.05 per hour
  • Holiday Transportation Assistant: $21.22 per hour

Applicants must:

  • Be over 18
  • Be able to pass a criminal background investigation
  • Be able to work weekends and holidays

For more information, or to apply, find more information here.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: Counties with the most bridges in dire need of repair in Minnesota

Stacker investigated which counties in Minnesota have the most bridges in dire need of repair using data from the Federal Highway Administration.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports