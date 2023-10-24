USPS Hiring For Holiday Rush

UNDATED (WJON News) - As they gear up for another holiday season, the U.S. Postal Service is hiring seasonal positions across Minnesota.

The U.S.P.S. is hiring for positions that pay up to $21.22 per hour.

Positions include:

Mail Handler Assistant: $18.22 per hour

PSE Mail Processing Clerk: $20.05 per hour

Holiday Clerk Assistant: $20.05 per hour

Holiday Transportation Assistant: $21.22 per hour

Applicants must:

Be over 18

Be able to pass a criminal background investigation

Be able to work weekends and holidays

For more information, or to apply, find more information here.

