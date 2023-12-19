USDA Livestock Roadshow Plans Stop in Minnesota/Wisconsin

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJON News) - Livestock producers can get their insurance questions answered at a series of Livestock Roadshows from the USDA.

The Risk Management Agency is holding two online sessions as well as almost a dozen in-person sessions nationwide to work closely with livestock producers as they make risk management decisions for 2024.

Topics for RMA’s Livestock Roadshow sessions include:

Annual Forage

Dairy Revenue Protection

Livestock Gross Margin

Livestock Risk Protection

Pasture, Rangeland, and Forage

Weaned Calf Risk Protection

Risk Management Agency Administrator Marcia Bunger says the goal is to make sure all livestock producers know about their options.

While livestock products in the last couple of years have grown exponentially in usage there still seems to be quite a bit of areas of the country that are not as familiar.

The Virtual Sessions are scheduled for January 8th at 12:00 pm (Central Time) and January 17th at 7:00 pm.

The Regional In-Person Sessions will be on February 27th, at 9:00 am, at the Worthington Pizza Ranch, and February 29th, at 9:00 am, at the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

For more information on the sessions and how to register, find the website by clicking here.

