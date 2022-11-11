US Department of Labor Investigates Child Labor

UNDATED (WJON News) - An industrial cleaning company is the subject of a nationwide investigation for allegedly employing minors in dangerous positions.

The U.S. Department of Labor has asked a federal court to issue a nationwide restraining order against Packers Sanitation Services, Incorporated, while an investigation into their labor practices continues.

The Labor Department claims PSSI employed at least 30 children ages 13 to 17 in hazardous occupations including cleaning equipment during overnight shifts. Investigators allege one 13-year-old suffered caustic chemical burns, and company officials intimidated minor employees to stop them from cooperating with investigators.

Federal law prohibits anyone under the age of 14 from working. In addition, 14 and 15-year-old workers cannot work past 9:00 pm June 1st through Labor Day, and past 7:00 pm the rest of the year. The law also prohibits 14 and 15-year-old employees from working more than 3 hours on a school day, 8 hours on a non-school day, or more than 18 hours per week.

Packers Sanitation Services provides sanitation services and pest prevention to over 700 food processors nationwide, including the JBS USA plant in Worthington and Turkey Valley farms in Marshal, Minnesota.

The investigation of Packers Sanitation Services, Incorporated, began in August.