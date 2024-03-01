Back in December, Central Minnesota residents were brought into the story about a little dog that went missing. His name was Huevo (pronounced Wave-O), and the community rallied with support to help find the little fellow.

Huevo is a 2-year yorkie poo and was gone for about a week before he was found not that far away from where he went missing. While he was on his escapades around St. Joe, Huevo injured his leg which required surgery.

In early January I caught up with Kalina Skillingstad, Huevos owner who talked about the ordeal that she and her family, who were out of state at the time he went missing, had gone through.

I reached out to Kalina yesterday and got an update on Huevo. “He’s doing really well. He just had his follow-up last week with his Vet/Surgeon in Souix Falls, and we got the ok for him to return to most regular activities. The graft took and the doctor thinks he needs about four more weeks of healing” Kalina said.

The injury was quite severe, his leg was broken in 4 or 5 places and required 9 screws. Plus, the break was close to the hip as well, so the surgery was more comprehensive than first expected.

“He was on kennel rest for 12 weeks. He's not allowed to run and jump, but he’s a yorkie poo so it’s a little bit challenging” she added. I joked with Kalina asking if she kept him sedated during that time because the "morkie" my wife and I own is quite hyper and active.

“It is a challenge. Oddly enough he seems to understand what he can and can’t do. He acted like he was a cat, he would sit on the back of the couch, but doesn’t really do that anymore, he knows he is not supposed to do that. I’d say the way we deal with that is way too much spoiling him and holding him”.



Kalina says that people have continued to contact her checking on Huevo, including some recently. Kalina took the opportunity again to offer Thanks to all of those who helped in the effort to find him.

Huevo is currently in a pet contest, Americas Favorite Pet, Kalina says that she entered him on a whim after seeing a neighbor enter her dog. “Right now, he’s second in his group and then they will move to the top 5 in each group”.

“It’s been kind of a fun little thing seeing how much support he gets. Whether he wins or not, it's been fun”. To vote you can click here, you do have to have a Facebook page to vote.

I’m glad to hear that Huevo is healing as expected and will soon be back to himself again. And it’s amazing how the love of our pets can bring a community together.