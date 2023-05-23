UPDATE: Teen Arrested Following Shooting in South St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud police are investigating a shooting that took place in a south St. Cloud neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly before 2:00 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man shooting a handgun at an occupied vehicle in around 13th Street and 16th Avenue South. Authorities say the suspect fled when officers arrived.

Police found the suspect, 18-year-old Nathaniel Adams of St. Cloud, a few blocks away and arrested him.

Authorities say no one was hurt in the shooting, and they believe the suspect and the victims knew each other.

Two nearby schools, South Jr. High and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, were notified of the incident and did take precautionary measures for a short time, before the suspect was arrested.

Adams was taken to the Stearns County Jail and will face assault and weapons charges.

