UPDATE: Suspicious Death in Motley Ruled A Homicide

MOTLEY -- Authorities say the death of a 66-year-old woman whose body was found inside a home in Motley has been ruled a homicide.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says autopsy results show Christine Nygard died as a result of blunt head and chest trauma.

Sheriff's officials say the suspect, 60-year-old Harold Wassather, has been formally charged with 2nd degree murder.

Wassather and Nygard were in a relationship and had been living together.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a 9-1-1 call Sunday morning from a man claiming Wassather had just killed his girlfriend.

Police responded to the 600 block of Highway 10 South in Motley and made contact with Wassather. While searching the home, Nygard was found dead inside.

Wassather was later taken into custody.

Authorities want to remind the public this was an isolated incident and there is no known threat to the public.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension continues to investigate the incident.