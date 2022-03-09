UPDATE: Price Of Gas Hits All Time High In United States

The American Automobile Association (AAA) reports that the United States did, indeed, set the all-time record for the country's average gas price on Tuesday when a gallon of gas rose to $4.17/gallon.

Minnesota currently has the 12th most expensive gas in the country with an average price of $3.925. In Stearns County, the average price of a gallon of gas is $3.85.

According to Gas Buddy's Patrick De Haan, the price of gasoline is expected to remain above $4/gallon through November. According to De Haan's analysis, gas will average $4.11 in April, peak at $4.25 in May and finally go down to $3.94 in November.

American households spent an average of $1,580 annually on gasoline in 2016 and $1,977 in 2021. That number is expected to climb to $2,745 in 2022.

Gas Buddy is predicting a peak daily average price of gas in Minneapolis of $3.75-$4.15 in 2022, while San Francisco is forecasted to see a peak of $5.25-$5.65.

The cheapest gas is found in Missouri at an average of $3.627 per gallon, while California is averaging the highest price at $5.343 per gallon.

Venezuela has the cheapest gas at .095 per gallon, while Hong Kong checks in with the most expensive at $10.435 per gallon, per globalpetrolprices.com.