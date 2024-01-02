UPDATE: Popular Bakery “Saved” Through Donations & A Big Order

UPDATE: Muddy Paws cheesecake bakery was saved. How? They asked for donations last week, and they did get quite a few. But, also - a HUGE order came thorough as well.

The huge order came in from a philanthropist.named Marcus Lemonis. He is from CNBC's "The Profit" and he sent out this Tweet (are we still calling it that)? This is potentially life changing for this bakery, and things are looking up!

Original story:

Since the pandemic, we have seen so many small business either close, or reduce to limited hours, or limited staff or both just to stay in business. This is one of the reasons why it is so important to shop small, and shop local whenever you can.

One of those businesses is called Muddy Paws Cheesecake and is located in St. Louis Park. They have been in business for 30 years and normally offers 222 different flavors of cheesecake. That is a crazy amount of flavor combinations.

A statement on their website thanks everyone for their business for the past 30 years.

The also stated on their website that they had to close (hopefully only temporarily) on the 27th of December.

They also state on their website that they have been very happy to have helped out with several charities over the 30 years that they have been in business, and now they need help. They are hoping that their loyal customers, and people who just love cheesecake and small businesses will be willing to help them out so they can reopen their doors and that this closure will not be a permanent situation.

Muddy Paws Cheesecake has several ways to donate listed on their website. And they are hoping that in this season of giving that people will find it in their hearts to give to them so they can continue their tradition of yummy cheesecakes. In fact, one of the ways you can donate is through an email address that is yummy@muddypawscheesecake.com

If you are interested, there are several other ways to donate too. And all of them are listed on their website.

