UPDATE: MnDOT Reopens Highway 22 Near Richmond

RICHMOND (WJON News) -- A stretch of roadway near Richmond has reopened.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has reopened Highway 22 as of Tuesday morning.

The road was closed earlier this month between Stearns County Road 9 and Foster Court due to water over the road.

MnDOT says while the road is now passable, there is still water on the roadway in some areas.

You're asked to slow down and use extreme caution when traveling through the area.

