UPDATE: Cold & Snow Bring New Hours for Powder Ridge Tubing

It's suddenly very chilly out there. Did you notice? And for those of you who love winter and everything that comes with it, this season is for you!

It's the time to get out and enjoy everything that a Minnesota Winter has to offer and that includes TUBING! And skiing and snowboarding, but at least with tubing I'm starting off where I would most likely end up with the other two - on my butt.

You can go out and go tubing at certain times out at Powder Ridge, but one of the more fun events is the lazer light tubing nights that happen a handful of weekends throughout the winter as well. Fun!

And now that we finally have some cold weather and some snow (they will make more if necessary) we can start making plans to head out to Powder Ridge in Kimball.

New this year - if you plan on heading out to Powder Ridge you will need to purchase tickets online. .

As far as the lazer light tubing events go, you have always had to book those ahead of time, and they do sell out rather quickly. So if you would like to get a group togther and do the lazer light tubing event, probably book that sooner than later. I know you can't plan for if there will be a blizzard or not, that's just the risk we take as Minnesotans. We're tough.

Also remember that if you do book a time for tubing, you need to go during that time. You will have 2 hours for your time slot. Powder Ridge has stated that they will be holding tubers to that rule.

As weather permits, there will be more information posted about the lazer light tubing events.

