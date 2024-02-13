Unwind And Connect At Shanti Yoga Center: A Haven For Mind-Body Balance

FIND YOUR PLACE

If you are looking for something fun, relaxing, and unique to do for your Valentine's Day celebration, why not try Yoga? I visited this amazing Yoga Center yesterday and was blown away by the welcoming, relaxing space.

Photo by Kelly Cordes Photo by Kelly Cordes loading...

SHANTI MEANS PEACE

I was able to get a personal tour of the facility and learn a little about what Shanti Yoga Center is all about. I was pleased to learn that it is a space for YOU to release tension, find your calm, and learn about how to connect your body and mind. The space pictured above is where you can meet before or after class, to connect with like-minded people, and enjoy a cup of tea together, or casual conversation.

Photo by Kelly Cordes Photo by Kelly Cordes loading...

40+ CLASSES FOR ALL - EVERYONE IS WELCOME AT SHANTI

Immediately when you walk in the front door, you get a feeling of peace. It was after I said this that I was told Shanti means Peace! Shanti offers specialty classes that support peace of mind and body, including myofascial and deep tissue release, breath work, meditation, somatic yoga, and yoga for nervous system care. After reading the sweet messages posted in the front of the store on heart-shaped post-it notes, you can get a sense of the comfort Shanti is bringing to those who utilize their services.

Photo by Kelly Cordes Photo by Kelly Cordes loading...

FEELING THE WARMTH

When I walked into this room, I could feel the warmth all around me. That's because of the special way it's heated, making the room feel warm, but not humid as in some locations you may have visited in the past.

COME AND TRY SHANTI FOR VALENTINE'S DAY!

Shanti Yoga Center, (Pronounced Shawn-tee) is located at 2820 2nd Street South, in St. Cloud. Get your significant other or your best friend and head on over for an experience you will never forget. The Valentine's Day Heated Flow will be held on Wednesday, February 14th at 5:30 pm. It's just a $5 drop in class.

Photo by Kelly Cordes Photo by Kelly Cordes loading...

