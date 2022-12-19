U-of-M Releases Its Newest Cold-Hardy Wine Grape

U-of-M Releases Its Newest Cold-Hardy Wine Grape

Bunches of Clarion grapes - Horticultural Research Center

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The University of Minnesota's Horticultural Research Center has released a new cold-hardy wine grape called Clarion.

According to researchers at HRC, Clarion doesn't only produce excellent vines, its grapes consistently produce high-quality white wines.

Some evaluators describe the wine as being similar to the southern hemisphere Sauvignon Blanc with fruity attributes of citrus, pear, melon, apricot, and chamomile.

Researchers say Clarion is easier for growers to manage in the vineyard because of its less vigorous growth habit than other cold-hardy varieties.

Its grape bunches are loose, which can keep disease and pests away. It is also resistant to downy mildew which is a problem for growers in the eastern U.S. due to humid and rainy summers.

U-of-M researchers have been growing and researching the Clarion grape variety for more than 20 years.

