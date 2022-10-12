Two-Year-Old Stable After Getting Run Over By SUV

RAMSEY (WJON News) - A two-year-old is in stable condition after being run over Wednesday morning in Ramsey.

The Ramsey Police were sent to Brookside Elementary School just after 9:00 am yesterday Wednesday morning on a report that a child had been run over by a car. Anoka County Sheriff’s officials say a woman was dropping off her children at school when a two-year-old opened the rear door of the SUV she was driving and fell under the vehicle. The woman ran over the child before she was able to stop.

The child was taken to the hospital by helicopter and is reported to be in stable condition. The incident remains under investigation.