Two People Taken to the Hospital After a Crash in Ogilvie

OGILVIE (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a crash near Ogilvie Sunday afternoon. The incident happened at the intersection of Highway 23 and Harbor Street just before 2:30 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV was going west on Highway 23 and a second SUV was traveling on Harbor Street. Authorities say the second SUV failed to stop at a stop sign and hit the first SUV in the intersection.

The driver of the second SUV, 60-year-old Lue Vang, and his passenger, 52-year-old Mu Yang of St. Paul, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the first SUV, 17-year-old Cassandra Gray, and her passengers, 16-year-old Katherine Gray and 12-year-old Blake Gray of Princeton, were not hurt.

