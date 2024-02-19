Two People Hurt In Crash Near Howard Lake

WRIGHT COUNTY (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a crash near Howard Lake on Sunday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says around 12:30 p.m. an SUV driven by 26-year-old Samantha Perovich of Big Lake and a second SUV driven by 16-year-old Lillian Adickes of Howard Lake were both going west on Highway 12 when they collided just east of mile marker 125.

Both Perovich and Adickes were taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

