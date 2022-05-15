Two Kayakers Rescued From Mississippi River in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Two kayakers were rescued from the Mississippi River in St. Cloud Saturday.

The St. Cloud Fire Department says they responded to a call of two kayakers in distress just south of the Beaver Island Boat Launch around 6:00 p.m. Authorities say they helped the first kayaker and her dog get off a nearby island where they had taken shelter.

The St. Cloud Police Department and Stearns County Water Patrol helped search for the second kayaker who was last seen holding onto his overturned boat while it floated down the river.

Authorities located the man on the shore by Island View Drive where he had already been helped to shore by some people fishing in the area. Both kayakers were checked out and released at the scene by Mayo Ambulance.

