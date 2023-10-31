Two-Car Crash in Becker Friday

Two-Car Crash in Becker Friday

BECKER (WJON News) - A two-car crash Friday afternoon in Becker sent both drivers to the hospital.

Get our free mobile app

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV driven by 44-year-old Mondae Presler of Big Lake was driving east of Highway 10 while a Volkswagen Passat, driven by 74-year-old Janice Rybaski of Pierz, was driving south on Highway 25.

The two vehicles crashed in the intersection just before 3:30 Friday afternoon.

Both drivers were sent to Monticello Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

 

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: Counties with the most bridges in dire need of repair in Minnesota

Stacker investigated which counties in Minnesota have the most bridges in dire need of repair using data from the Federal Highway Administration.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports