Twins Trade Phil Hughes to San Diego
The Minnesota Twins have traded right handed pitcher Phil Hughes to the San Diego Padres. The Twins designated Huges for assignment last monday after a shaky start to the season, with no decisions and a 6.75 ERA in 12 innings..
In addition the Padres also received $14.5 million from the Twins, and Minnesota's 74th pick in next month's draft.
In exchange, the Twins acquired 21-year old minor league catcher Janigson Villalobos, who will join the Gulf Coast League Twins.