Twins To Shake Up Front Office For 2025 Season

The Minnesota Twins have announced a series of changes to the team's front office that are set to take place in 2025. Among the changes is the removal, and transition, of Team President and CEO Dave St. Peter, who has been with the team since 1990.

St. Peter will 'transition' to a new role as Strategic Advisor. He joined the club as an intern in 1990 and was named Team President in 2002, then was named Chief Executive Officer in 2016.

“Twins fans, players, staff and certainly our family are better for the 35 years that Dave St. Peter has brought his truly one-of-a-kind leadership to our team and community,” said Joe Pohlad in a statement released Tuesday morning. “I have had the good fortune to work alongside Dave for the past 18 years and experience firsthand how he leads with integrity, compassion and an unmatched dedication to our organization and fans. I will always admire Dave’s commitment to do right by the Twins.

“Dave’s impact is felt by every fan who has walked through the gates at the Metrodome and Target Field since 1990, and will continue to be shared by everyone who wears a Twins cap. There’s no better example of the Twins Tradition – passion, hustle, heart and fun – than Dave St. Peter, and I am incredibly grateful for what he means to me and my family.”

President of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey will be elevated to the role of President of Baseball and Business Operations and team Vice President and Assistant General Manager Jeremy Zoll has been promoted to Senior Vice President and General Manager.

“Jeremy Zoll, who was brought to Minnesota by Derek seven years ago, has emerged as one of the brightest and most well-rounded player development minds in the game. He is highly deserving of the general manager role, and we are excited for the further impact Jeremy will have on our baseball operations," Pohlad said.