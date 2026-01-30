The Minnesota Twins made a surprising announcement on Friday morning.

In a press release, the Twins announced longtime front office employee Derek Falvey is no longer with the team. Falvey joined the Twins in 2016 as their Executive Vice President and Chief Baseball Officer. He was named the team's President of Baseball and Business Operations in March of 2025.

TWINS PART WAYS WITH FALVEY

Twins Executive Chair Tom Pohlad:

“Over the past several weeks, Derek and I had thoughtful and candid conversations about leadership, structure, and the future of the club. We reached a shared understanding that the needs of the organization are evolving and that a leadership transition is the best way to move forward.

“I want to thank Derek for everything he has contributed to this organization. When he joined the Twins nine years ago, it was, in many ways, a watershed moment for this franchise. His leadership was transformational. He helped modernize every aspect of our baseball operations and led with strong values, intention, and purpose. Derek created a culture grounded in learning and in the belief that organizations grow when people grow. Under his leadership, the Twins captured three division titles and made four postseason appearances. We are grateful for his dedication, his integrity, and the impact he made here.

“While we value our foundation, our commitment to building a championship caliber organization requires decisiveness and urgency. We will immediately begin a search for a President of Business Operations who, along with General Manager Jeremy Zoll, will report to me.” Falvey: “I’m thankful to the Pohlad family for the opportunity and the trust they placed in me, and I have tremendous confidence in the talented people across the organization. Jeremy Zoll is an outstanding baseball leader, Derek Shelton is an excellent manager, and I believe the Club is well positioned for success in the years ahead. DEREK FALVEY'S RECORD WITH THE TWINS

Falvey's Twins had a 690-666 record over the past nine seasons. The Twins reached the playoffs four times under his leadership and won a playoff series for the first time in over 20 years in 2023.