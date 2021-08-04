Twin Cities Comedy Legend Scott Hansen In Hospice

This is sad for many reasons. If there is one thing the world can't afford to lose it's any "funny". Twin Cities comedian, Scott Hansen is pretty much a comedy legend in the Twin Cities and his comedy has reached many thousands, maybe millions of comedy fans around the country.

The Twin Cities has turned out it's share of great comedians, Joel Hodgson creator of "Mystery Science Theater 3000", Al Franken, Louie Anderson, C Willi Myles, Mitch Hedberg and the list goes on. With all this comedy talent to compete with, Scott Hansen managed to be named Minnesota Comedian of the Year not once but 5 times.

Scott has made numerous TV appearances over the years making us laugh on HBO, Showtime, Comedy Central. We've also heard Scott on XM/Sirius Radio. He's produced a couple of TV pilots.

One of my favorite Scott Hansen lines was about growing up fat. "In high school girls flocked around me all the time. They didn't like me, they just couldn't escape my gravitational pull".

Scott has written jokes for some of the biggies in comedy, Jay Leno, Rosanne, Tom Arnold and many more. He's appeared in concert with the likes of Jerry Seinfeld, Drew Cary and Jay Leno

This past Monday, I was saddened to read a post Scott put up on his Facebook page.

It's always been my opinion that comedians are vital to humanity. The gift of making people laugh is priceless.

Join us in wishing only the very best for Scott and maybe drop him a message and thank him for the laughs.

