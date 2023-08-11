Twice The Happy W/ “Pineapple Express” THC Ice Cream

Since the legalization of Delta-9 hemp derived THC, there have been a variety mood altering treats hitting the market. Soda, beer and just about anything else you can imagine has been hitting a variety of small shops in Minnesota.

According to msp.com, there is a pretty cool ice cream shop in Uptown Minneapolis called Bebe Zito. Just recently, Bebe Zito introduced their latest product, Pineapple Express.

If you've seen the Seth Rogan movie "Pineapple Express" or perhaps have enjoyed the popular marijuana strain by the same name, you get the theme here. Pineapple Express ice cream derives it's flavor from pineapple upside down cake. Add to that salted caramel soaked cake mix-ins and top it all off with fruit flavored Delta-9 gummies.

Each pint of Pineapple Express contains about 40 gummy pieces with hemp-derived THC (about 1.25mg each). Anyone 21 or over can pick themselves up a pint at Bebe Zito's for $50 plus a 5% service fee.

Bebe Zito's have partnered up with Ujamaa Place to bring attention to the injustice experienced by Black people compared to white people when it comes to marijuana arrests.

Bebe Zito released a statement "The American Civil Liberties Union released a report that shows Black people are 5.37 times more likely than white people to be arrested for marijuana possession in Minnesota, despite comparable usage rates. Minnesota is also ranks 8th for largest racial disparities in marijuana possession arrests."

Pineapple Express ice cream may be one of those things you may not want to hesitate on picking up. I have a feeling it's going to sell out quickly.

